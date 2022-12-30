Winter Vacation: Haryana Schools To Remain Closed From January 1 To 15; Class 10, 12 to Attend Classes

Haryana School Closing News: The Directorate School Education, Haryana Government, has declared winter vacation for all state government and private schools from January 1 to January 15, 2023. However, due to board examinations, students in Classes 10 and 12 are required to attend classes from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department took to Twitter, “Winter vacation has been declared in all schools of Haryana from January 1, 2023 to January 15, 2023. However, in view of the board examinations, classes for class 10th and 12th will be held from 10 am to 2 pm. Teachers taking extra classes will get earned leave in return as per rules.”

Teachers Taking Extra Classes to Get Earned Leave in Return

Revised School Timing

It is to be noted that Haryana Schools have been operating on revised timings due to the drop in temperature from December 1, 2022. Schools taking classes in a single shift have been functioning between 9:30 AM and 3:30 PM. Meanwhile, schools taking classes in a double shift operate between 7:55 AM to 12:30 PM, whereas the second shift operates between 12:40 PM. and 5:15 PM.