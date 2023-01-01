Winter Vacation: Punjab Government Extends Holidays in Schools Till January 8

Punjab School Closing News:The Punjab Government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private, and aided schools till January 8, 2023.

Updated: January 1, 2023 10:18 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Punjab School Closing News: The Punjab Government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private, and aided schools till January 8, 2023. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. The schools are scheduled to open on January 9, 2023.

Earlier on Thursday (December 20), Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21, 2023, due to foggy weather.

