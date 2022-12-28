Winter Vacation: Schools Shut in These States For Cold Wave. Check When Classes Will Resume

School Closing News Today: The states where schools have been closed due to winter vacation include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

These states have either announced winter vacations or have changed school timings.

Uttar Pradesh

The schools in UP’s Meerut have been closed for all classes due to the cold wave. According to the orders issued by the District Magistrate of Meerut on December 26, schools will remain closed for students of all classes till January 1, 2023. In a similar manner, the Badaun DM also announced three-day holiday for all the schools till December 28, 2022.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi have been closed for winter vacation from January 1 to 15. However, remedial classes will be held for students from January 2 to 14, 2023.

Haryana

Because of the cold-wave conditions, schools for all classes have been closed in Bharatpur till January 5, 2023. In a fresh order, the Bharatpur District Education Officer said action will be taken if schools are found open during winter vacations.

Bihar

The schools in Bihar’s Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 due to cold wave. The schools will be closed between December 26 and year-end December 31. The IMD said dense to very dense fog will continue in many/some parts of the state.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools have been closed In Madhya Pradesh from December 25 to December 31 and in Chhattisgarh from December 28 due to cold wave conditions.

Haryana

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said all government schools in the state will be closed from January 1 to 15 as the cold wave grips various parts of the state. Earlier, the state was planning to change the school timing, but it has now been decided to keep schools closed until 15 January.