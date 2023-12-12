Home

Winter Vacations For Schools Announced By Rajasthan Board From This Date

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the winter vacations for schools. Read more to know the dates and other important updates.

Winter Vacations In Rajasthan From Dec 25 (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Christmas is round the corner and all school students are looking forward to their winter vacations. The temperature in North India is also going down as winters are intensifying and students are eagerly waiting for the announcement for school closing. In a latest development, winter vacations have been announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) for all school students. Know the date when the winter vacations will begin..

Rajasthan Board Announces Winter Vacations For Schools

