Madhya Pradesh: Schools Closed In These Districts In View Of Cold Wave

Schools up to Class 8 remained closed in some districts including Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, and Ujjain on the orders of the local administration.

Winter Vacation: Schools in many districts of Uttar Pradesh have been closed due to cold wave and dense fog.

Bhopal: As a massive cold wave grips various parts of North India, schools in many states have been closed. Schools were closed in a few districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as the intense cold spell continued across the state, officials said. The lowest temperature was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius in Nowgong town of Chhatarpur district in the morning, H S Pandey, a senior official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office was quoted saying by news agency PTI. Traffic on the roads was thin in many parts of the state while people were seen huddling around bonfires.

Schools up to Class 8 remained closed in some districts including Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, and Ujjain on the orders of the local administration. As per Times now report, Schools in Madhya Pradesh have been shut till January 10, 2023, for classes up to class 8. Dense fog was reported in Guna, Satna, Datia, Jabalpur, Sagar, and Chhatarpur districts, while moderate fog covered areas of Gwalior, Rewa districts and Nowgaon towns in Chhatarpur districts.

Minimum Temperatures in Bhopal

The minimum temperatures in Bhopal and Indore were recorded at 7.3 and 10.6 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures in the state hovered near 7 degrees Celsius for the fifth day in a row, Mr Pandey said, PTI reported. Foggy and chilly weather prevailed in north and north-east MP. Datia, Khajuraho, Guna, Gwalior, and Sagar cities saw minimum temperatures of 2.5, 2.6, 3.0, 4.2, and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Northerly winds following snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir brought the temperatures down in MP, the IMD official said. The cold spell is expected to continue for three more days, he added.

Many states’ education departments have issued orders to keep schools closed. In a similar manner, the Punjab Government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private, and aided schools till January 8, 2023. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. The schools are scheduled to open on January 9, 2023.

(With PTI Inputs)