Wipro Recruitment 2021: IT major Wipro has invited applications from eligible candidates for a recruitment drive for engineering graduates for its Noida campus. As per the job notification, the candidates will be recruited for the posts of analyst – configuration. Before the recruitment, the firm will test who can deliver clear analysis, test plans, and standard operating procedures for project work. The Wipro said that the selected candidates will be required to ensure that the system configuration is operating as per requirements. The selected candidates will get five-day workweek.

Wipro Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates who have completed BCA, B.SC -IT, B.Sc-CS, BE, B-tech, and MCA can apply for the jobs. Freshers can also apply along with those with work experience of 0- 1 year. The candidates will have to sign a service agreement for one year. The applicants must be familiar with testing concepts and SDLC, possess excellent troubleshooting and communication skills.

Wipro Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply