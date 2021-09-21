Wipro Recruitment 2021: The candidates who are looking for jobs at the IT sector, here comes a piece of good news for you all. The software giant Wipro is looking for senior software engineers, cloud integration consultant, google cloud admin. It must be noted that Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. Notably, this company is into cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help their clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. Across six continents, Wipro has over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients.Also Read - IT Jobs: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Other IT Giants Hiring Aggressively; Offering 120% Salary Hike, Bonus to Joinees. Here's Why

For Senior Software Engineer: The candidates need minimum 2-4 years' industry experience in web application development with knowledge of Java/J2EE, angular 8, spring boot, hibernate and SQL/Oracle, microservices.

They also need hands on experience of UPoint Foundation.

Apart from these skills, the flexibility for working in the shift model is also one of the most important requirements.

The job location for senior software engineer is Gurgaon.

Cloud Integration Consultant: Candidates willing to apply for this position should have knowledge about cloud integration, in depth knowledge of any one technological or industry practice area and overview of 2-3 other areas.

They also need to have in the job post minimum work experience of 5-8 years.

As a consultant, the company wants a candidate with an in-depth knowledge in any of the industry practices.

Senior Architect: For this position, the candidates need minimum 10 years of experience and to apply for this designation one is expected to have in depth knowledge of specified multiple technological areas, which includes knowledge of applicable processes, methodologies, standards, products and frameworks.

The candidates would be responsible for defining and documenting architecture, capturing and documenting non-functional (architectural) requirements, preparing estimates and defining technical solutions to proposals (RFPs).

The selected candidates will guide team of Architects, who would be responsible specific architectural area or part of the architecture/solution.

They also need to collaborate with multiple teams from wipro/customer to arrive at technical and tactical decisions.

The selected candidate will work at Bengaluru office.

Salary: As per the Glassdoor, the pay scale for the position of Senior Software engineer at Wipro is in between Rs 6 lakh to 10 lakh per annum, and the additional pay Rs 96,741 per annum is paid on an average basis.

The senior software engineer job is based out of Gurgaon, Haryana, Cloud Integration Consultant is based out of Keonics Electronics City in Bengaluru, and Google cloud admin architect is also based out of the same location in Bengaluru.

Wipro Recruitment 2021: How to Apply For These Jobs?

He candidates who are interested can apply for these jobs after going on the website https://careers.wipro.com/global-india/jobs.

They can click on the particular job that will take them onto the page where they will have to fill in all details.

After filling all the details, one needs to submit the information.