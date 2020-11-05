New Delhi: Going in line with the Unlock 6 guidelines of the Central government, the Punjab government on Thursday allowed the colleges and universities to reopen from November 16. Also Read - UPSEE Counselling 2020: Revised Schedule For Round 2 Released At upsee.nic.in, Check Details Here

Issuing an order, the state government said the universities and colleges will be reopened in the areas outside the containment zones.

"All higher education, medical education and research and technical education institutions, including all universities and colleges, in areas outside containment zones in the state would be allowed to re-open from November 16," the order stated.

As per the order, the classes for final year students of universities and colleges under the medical education and research department would commence from November 9.

Notably, the educational institutions in the state were closed from March 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The state government further stated that the educational institutions should strictly observe the standard operating procedures to be framed by their respective administrative departments in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab and the ministry concerned of the central government.

Earlier, the Punjab government had given permission to open higher education institutions for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratories/experimental works in areas outside containment zones after October 15.

