School Reopening News: At a time when a number of states have already opened educational institutes in their states, Goa on Tuesday decided to open schools in the state from November 21.

Making the announcement, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that with all COVID guidelines in place, the classes for Standard X and XII will resume from November 21.

"It has been decided unanimously that classes for Standard X and XII will resume from November 21 following all COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," Sawant said in a statement.

On Monday, the Goa chief minister had said that the his administration will take a decision on resumption of schools in the state over the next two days.

“The consultation process is over, the decision (re-opening of schools) will be made tomorrow or day after,” Sawant had said.

In September, Sawant, who is also the state Education Minister, had formed a consultation committee which included education experts, Education Department officials and representatives of Headmasters and Parents Teachers Associations (PTA) to recommend a timeframe for resumptions of schools in the coastal state, which have been shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee was tasked with seeking inputs from education sector stakeholders and deciding on a date for resumption of schools.

The consultation committee was also appointed to deliberate the New Education Policy 2021 and suggest inputs in order to implement it in the forthcoming academic year 2021-22.

A government survey has revealed that nearly 30 per cent of the students, especially those living in remote or hilly areas, were facing connectivity issues, which had deterred the state government’s efforts to introduce e-learning modules for school students.

The development comes at a time when the coronavirus tally in the state went up by 186 and reached 43,954 on Monday, while the death toll mounted to 616 as seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day.