Work From Home Jobs: Earn Up To Rs 20K Per Month, Last Date To Apply July 29

You can earn Rs 5,000 to 20,000 per month.

Opportunity to work from home. (Image: pixabay.com)

Work From Home Jobs: If you are looking for a work-from-home job, then companies like Mind Harmonix to Frickly are giving you the opportunity to work from home. Through this, you can earn Rs 5,000 to 20,000 per month.

Here we provide complete information about vacancies and the application process for 10 such companies.

Student Doubt Solving

Company – Mind Harmonix

Where – Work from home

Salary – Rs 20,000 per month

Apply here – internshala.com/i/12a656

Last date of application – 29 July 2023

Operations

Company – nblink

Where – Work from home

Salary – Rs 3,000-7,000 per month

Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/c78c40

Last date of application – 29 July 2023

Administration

Company – U V Design

Where – Work from home

Salary – Rs. 8,000-10,000 per month

Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/f4b3cf

Last date of application – 29 July 2023

Digital Marketing

Company – Techwhoop

Where – Work from home

Salary – Rs.3,000 per month

Apply here – internshala.com/i/ae3042

Last date of application – 29 July 2023

Content Writing

Company – Wizclub Learning

Where – Work from home

Salary – Rs 15,000-18,000 per month

Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/a5f3ef

Last date of application – 29 July 2023

Motion Graphics

Company – Frickly

Where – Work from home

Salary – Rs 10,000-15,000 per month

Apply here – internshala.com/i/76fe10

Last date of application – 29 July 2023

Digital Marketing

Company – Creative Crayons

Where – Work from home

Salary – Rs.1,000 per month

Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/edf6a1

Last date of application – 29 July 2023

Data Collection

Company – DuckCart

Where – Work from Home

Salary – Rs.1,000 Per Month

Apply Here – internshala.com/i/5b6a51

Last Date of Application – 29 July 2023

Full Stack Development

Company – Ilogics Technology

Where – Work from home

Salary – Rs.10,000 per month

Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/be0ef4

Last date of application – 29 July 2023

Quality Analysis

Company – Shruti Parmar

Where – Work from home

Salary – Rs.6,000-18,000 per month

Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/7f7a5b

Last date of application – 29 July 2023

