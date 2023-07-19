Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Work From Home Jobs: Earn Up To Rs 20K Per Month, Last Date To Apply July 29
You can earn Rs 5,000 to 20,000 per month.
Work From Home Jobs: If you are looking for a work-from-home job, then companies like Mind Harmonix to Frickly are giving you the opportunity to work from home. Through this, you can earn Rs 5,000 to 20,000 per month.
Here we provide complete information about vacancies and the application process for 10 such companies.
Student Doubt Solving
Company – Mind Harmonix
Where – Work from home
Salary – Rs 20,000 per month
Apply here – internshala.com/i/12a656
Last date of application – 29 July 2023
Operations
Company – nblink
Where – Work from home
Salary – Rs 3,000-7,000 per month
Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/c78c40
Last date of application – 29 July 2023
Administration
Company – U V Design
Where – Work from home
Salary – Rs. 8,000-10,000 per month
Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/f4b3cf
Last date of application – 29 July 2023
Digital Marketing
Company – Techwhoop
Where – Work from home
Salary – Rs.3,000 per month
Apply here – internshala.com/i/ae3042
Last date of application – 29 July 2023
Content Writing
Company – Wizclub Learning
Where – Work from home
Salary – Rs 15,000-18,000 per month
Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/a5f3ef
Last date of application – 29 July 2023
Motion Graphics
Company – Frickly
Where – Work from home
Salary – Rs 10,000-15,000 per month
Apply here – internshala.com/i/76fe10
Last date of application – 29 July 2023
Digital Marketing
Company – Creative Crayons
Where – Work from home
Salary – Rs.1,000 per month
Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/edf6a1
Last date of application – 29 July 2023
Data Collection
Company – DuckCart
Where – Work from Home
Salary – Rs.1,000 Per Month
Apply Here – internshala.com/i/5b6a51
Last Date of Application – 29 July 2023
Full Stack Development
Company – Ilogics Technology
Where – Work from home
Salary – Rs.10,000 per month
Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/be0ef4
Last date of application – 29 July 2023
Quality Analysis
Company – Shruti Parmar
Where – Work from home
Salary – Rs.6,000-18,000 per month
Apply here – https://www.internshala.com/i/7f7a5b
Last date of application – 29 July 2023
