Work From Home Jobs: If you are looking for a work-from-home job then companies like Examanious are giving you the opportunity. You can earn anywhere from Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.Also Read - This Country To Make ‘Work From Home’ A Legal Right For Employees Soon
Here we share with you complete information about the vacancies and the application process.
Stock Market Management
Company: Acuevers Also Read - As Work From Home Ends, Here’s How TCS Makes Plan For Its Employees. Check What CEO Says
Location: Work from home Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Hike For Central Government Employees Soon? Check Details Here
Salary: Rs 1,000-4,000 per month
Apply Here: internshala.com/i/623a78
Last Date of Application: 26 July 2022
Content Writing
Company: Himanshu Enterprises
Location: Work from home
Salary: Rs 1,500 per month
Apply Here: internshala.com/i/b2bdf3
Last Date of Application: 28 July 2022
Graphic Design
Company: Chalo Social
Location: Work from home
Salary: Rs 5,000 per month
Apply Here: internshala.com/i/abf9bf
Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022
Social Media Marketing
Company: Examanious Private Limited
Location: Work from home
Salary: Rs 5,000-12,000 per month
Apply Here: internshala.com/i/810b43
Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022
WordPress Development
Company: Vertical Corporation
Location: Work from home
Salary: Rs 5,000-8,000 per month
Apply Here: internshala.com/i/b336a9
Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022
Web Development
Company: Grivaa Consultancy Services
Location: Work from home
Salary: Rs 4,000-6,000 per month
Apply Here: internshala.com/i/8ac011
Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022
Business Development (Sales)
Company: Lead And Sales
Location: Work from home
Salary: Rs.3,500 per month
Apply Here: internshala.com/i/f712fe
Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022
Video Making/Editing
Company: Perception Media
Location: Work from home
Salary: Rs 7,000 per month
Apply Here: internshala.com/i/309f30
Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022
Digital Marketing
Company: Wingless Dreamer Publisher
Location: Work from home
Salary: Rs.2,000 per month
Apply Here: internshala.com/i/ee60aa
Last Date of Application: 28 July 2022
Pre Sales
Company: Drip Capital
Location: Work from home
Salary: Rs 7,000 per month
Apply Here: internshala.com/i/55ddcf
Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022
(The publication has shared the information provided by various sources and cannot vouch for its authenticity. Candidates are strongly advised to check the job offers very carefully and to their full satisfaction. India.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the job offers.)