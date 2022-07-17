Work From Home Jobs: If you are looking for a work-from-home job then companies like Examanious are giving you the opportunity. You can earn anywhere from Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.Also Read - This Country To Make ‘Work From Home’ A Legal Right For Employees Soon

Here we share with you complete information about the vacancies and the application process.

Stock Market Management

Company: Acuevers Also Read - As Work From Home Ends, Here’s How TCS Makes Plan For Its Employees. Check What CEO Says

Location: Work from home Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Hike For Central Government Employees Soon? Check Details Here

Salary: Rs 1,000-4,000 per month

Apply Here: internshala.com/i/623a78

Last Date of Application: 26 July 2022

Content Writing

Company: Himanshu Enterprises

Location: Work from home

Salary: Rs 1,500 per month

Apply Here: internshala.com/i/b2bdf3

Last Date of Application: 28 July 2022

Graphic Design

Company: Chalo Social

Location: Work from home

Salary: Rs 5,000 per month

Apply Here: internshala.com/i/abf9bf

Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022

Social Media Marketing

Company: Examanious Private Limited

Location: Work from home

Salary: Rs 5,000-12,000 per month

Apply Here: internshala.com/i/810b43

Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022

WordPress Development

Company: Vertical Corporation

Location: Work from home

Salary: Rs 5,000-8,000 per month

Apply Here: internshala.com/i/b336a9

Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022

Web Development

Company: Grivaa Consultancy Services

Location: Work from home

Salary: Rs 4,000-6,000 per month

Apply Here: internshala.com/i/8ac011

Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022

Business Development (Sales)

Company: Lead And Sales

Location: Work from home

Salary: Rs.3,500 per month

Apply Here: internshala.com/i/f712fe

Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022

Video Making/Editing

Company: Perception Media

Location: Work from home

Salary: Rs 7,000 per month

Apply Here: internshala.com/i/309f30

Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022

Digital Marketing

Company: Wingless Dreamer Publisher

Location: Work from home

Salary: Rs.2,000 per month

Apply Here: internshala.com/i/ee60aa

Last Date of Application: 28 July 2022

Pre Sales

Company: Drip Capital

Location: Work from home

Salary: Rs 7,000 per month

Apply Here: internshala.com/i/55ddcf

Last Date of Application: 27 July 2022

(The publication has shared the information provided by various sources and cannot vouch for its authenticity. Candidates are strongly advised to check the job offers very carefully and to their full satisfaction. India.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the job offers.)