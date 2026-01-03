Worked as coolie, studied using free railway WiFi, earned Rs 500 per day, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS Officer; he is..

Home

The Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest competitive exams. It is conducted to recruit candidates for the posts of IAS, IPS, IFS, and other positions. The exam, held by the Union Public Service Commission, is conducted in three stages. In this article, we will discuss the success story of an individual who worked as coolie, used free railway station Wi-Fi to study, and cracked UPSC with AIR….

Even though he was born into poverty, he never lost his determination to succeed, even under the most extreme hardship. While working as a porter in a train station, he took advantage of the free Wi-Fi provided by the train station to continue studying. He eventually passed the UPSC Civil Service Examination and is now an IAS officer.

IAS officer Sreenath K was born and raised in Munnar, Kerala. His experience demonstrates that anything is achievable by someone with a firm resolve. Working as a porter in Ernakulam, Sreenath provided the main source of income for his family, earning between Rs 400- Rs 500 daily. Amidst all the difficulties he faced in life, Sreenath clung to a goal of one day being a civil servant for his country.

Unlike most inspiring success stories, Shrinath’s is unique. He used the free Wi-Fi available at a train station to learn, rather than paying for a lot of expensive texts or attending expensive college courses. Even though he was unable to afford these expensive books due to his financial situation, he never allowed this obstacle to deter him from his goal of becoming an IAS officer. He always believed he would achieve this goal and continued to work hard.

In 2016, RailTel teamed up with Google to provide free Wi-Fi services at numerous railway stations throughout India. At the time, he worked at Mumbai Central Railway Station, where he utilized the newly launched free Wi-Fi service to download audiobooks and video files for personal use. After obtaining a mobile device, headphones, and internet access through Wi-Fi, he could continue studying while remaining employed as a railway porter.

At 27, he took his first steps into the realm of competitive exams. He cleared the State-level Civil Service exam held by the KPSC and achieved a Government job. However, he wasn’t satisfied with just that achievement. He went on to clear the UPSC Civil Services Examination. According to the media reports, on his fourth attempt, he achieved his goal of becoming an IAS officer.

