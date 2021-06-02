New Delhi: A day after the Central government cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the Delhi government is working on plans to assess class 10, 12 students in 2022. He also added that his team will send its recommendations to the CBSE and the Centre soon. Also Read - 'Neha Ko Saree me Dekhna Tha': Student Requests PM Modi to Allow School Farewell, Tweet Goes Viral

"We need a fool-proof plan for the next year to avoid scope for unprepared, knee jerk decisions," he said adding that the team is working on a plan for assessing class 10, 12 students in 2022 and will send recommendations to CBSE."

Sisodia also added that another academic session could be Covid hit, so the government needs to start planning on how to assess students in March 2022.

Saying that the time has come to move on to plans for next year, Sisodia added that exams or no exams, there can be no second thought about the need to vaccinate students.

The statement from Sisodia comes a day after the Central government decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic with PM Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

With the decision coming amid a high caseload of COVID-19 cases in several states and continuing health-related apprehensions about the future, PM Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

PM Modi said at the meeting that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board examinations has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.