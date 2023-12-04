Home

Working Professionals Or School Dropouts? JMI Offers Skill-Based Short-Term Courses With Placement Assistance

JMI Short-Term Skill-Based Courses: The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is all set to begin several Short-Term Skill Based Courses in Online/Offline mode w

JMI Short-Term Skill-Based Courses: The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is all set to begin several Short-Term Skill Based Courses in Online/Offline mode with placement assistance. Working professionals, entrepreneurs, university students, job seekers, and school dropouts can join these courses. The evening batch for working professionals will be organized considering their engagements. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the Google Form given —forms.gle/DfNyzN9xT7aY8jt19 — on or before December 31, 2023.

Jamia Millia Islamia – List of Courses Offered Under Short-Term Skill-Based Courses

Courses to be organised are; Basics of Digital Marketing, Performance Marketing (Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram Ads etc.), Basics of Python, Learn Excel – Beginners, Basics of Web Designing (Without Coding), Basics Tailoring and Embroidery, Advanced Tailoring and Embroidery, Basics Beautician Training, Advanced Beautician Training, Computer Hardware and Networking, Bakery Training, Electrician Training & Paper Cup/Paper plate manufacturing.

Jamia Millia Islamia – Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Fee Structures

