Home

Education

World Students’ Day: Why Is It Celebrated On APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birth Anniversary? Know Significance

World Students’ Day: Why Is It Celebrated On APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birth Anniversary? Know Significance

October 15 is celebrated as World Students' Day each year, to commemorate the birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam. Know the significance of its day and why its celebrated on the birthday of former President of India and noted scientist.

World Students' Day On Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: October 15 is celebrated as World Students’ Day, each year, to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President of India and noted scientist, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. World Students’ Day was first celebrated in the year 2010 and the main aim of celebrating this day is to honour the great contributions of one of the greatest teachers in the world, who had great love for students and loved interacting with them. Apart from being a scientist and a national leader, Kalam was also an author and teacher, whose insightful lectures and passion for teaching are extremely inspirational and are still relevant, still remembered. Take a look at the reason why World Students’ Day is celebrated and the significance of World Students’ Day..

Trending Now

Why Is World Students’ Day Celebrated?

As mentioned earlier, World Students’ Day is celebrated on October 15, to honour APJ Abdul Kalam’s contributions in various fields, his love for students and to celebrate his life, which still remains an inspiration for everyone, around the world. APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Dr Abdul Kalam was a scientist and administrator at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Known as the ‘Missile Man of India’, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India.

You may like to read

World Students’ Day: Significance

Apart from being a scientist and leader, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an educationist and loved interacting with students of various ages. He always reiterated the importance of education and commemorates his efforts and contributions; this day is a reminder and recognition that education is a fundamental right and everyone must have it. On this day, Dr Kalam’s interest and fondness towards teaching is remembered.

The former President of India worked till his last breath and was giving a lecture to students of IIM-Shillong on July 27, 2015 when he collapsed and passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He has been awarded with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan for his wor as a scientific advisor to the Indian Government.

Inspirational Quotes By Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Here are some inspirational quotes by Dr Kalam that may be life-changing for your life..

“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.” “If four things are followed – having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance – then anything can be achieved.” “Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.” “Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.” “Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.” “To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces— desire, belief, and expectation.” “I reminded myself that the best way to win was to not need to win. The best performances are accomplished when you are relaxed and free of doubt.” “Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.” “To become ‘unique,’ the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination.” “Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place – the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES