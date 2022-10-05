World Teachers’ Day 2022: While India observes Teachers’ Day on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Indian President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the world observes it on October 5. Every year on October 5, the world observes World Teachers’ Day to recognise and celebrate the work of educators, including teachers, researchers, and professors. Without a doubt, teachers are great mentors and philosophers who provide us the skills to deal with life’s ups and downs.Also Read - UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 10 Security Officers Posts at ucobank.com. Graduates Eligible

WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY 2022 THEME

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) celebrates World or International Teachers Day in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the International Labour Organization (ILO), and Education International. "The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers," is the theme for World Teachers' Day 2022.

World Teachers’ Day: Why It Is Celebrated On October 5

In the year 1994, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) proclaimed October 5 as World Teachers' Day. UNESCO mentioned this day as International Teachers Day to commemorate the "Teaching in Freedom" pact signed on October 5, 1966, at a special intergovernmental conference convened in Paris. The recommendation vows for the rights and responsibilities of teachers, recruitment, employment, teaching, and learning conditions.

According to UNESCO, “The WTD provides an annual occasion to take stock of achievements and raise awareness around challenges facing teachers and the role of teachers in the achievement of the global education targets.” World Teachers’ Day also aims to focus on “appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world” and to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching.

World Teacher’s Day 2022 Quotes “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.” — Bill Gates

“A teacher who loves learning earns the right and the ability to help others learn.” — Ruth Beechick

“The great teacher of Pandavas and famously known of Arjun, the legendary archer like whom there had not been any. The teacher is so famous that there’s an award in the name of him.” — Dronacharya World Teacher’s Day 2022 Wishes/ Message Here are a few wishes you can send to your favourite and beloved teachers to commemorate this special day: