World Television Day 2023: Here’s Why It Is Celebrated, Know History And Significance

World Television Day is celebrated on November 21 each year. Read more to know the significance an history of this day; also know about this year's theme for the same.

World Television Day 2023 Theme, History, Significance

New Delhi: Television has been and continues to be an integral part of our daily entertainment and it has been a means to connect with the world, much before the internet came into existence. Each year on November 21, the World Television Day is celebrated and the main aim for the same is to highlight the importance of this gadget, which is much more than an electronic tool. A television continues to be the single largest source of video consumption according to the United Nations and this is the reason World Television Day is celebrated. Read more to know why this day is celebrated, its history, significance and the theme for World Television Day 2023.

World Television Day: History

The World Television Forum was first held on this date in the year 1996 and multiple leading media personalities participated in this conference which discussed the importance and significance of the television, on a global level. It is after this conference that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided that each year, November 21 will be celebrated as the World Television Day. While in India, the television first came on September 15, 1959, it was invented 35 yeas ago in 1924, by Scottish engineer John Logie Baird. According to Press Information Bureau, television in India was first introduced with the help of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in New Delhi.

World Television Day: Significance

The United Nations decided to observe November 21 as World Television Day each year because they recognised the impact of television on the people across the world. According to UN, recognising the “increasing impact television has on decision-making by bringing world attention to conflicts and threats to peace and security and its potential role in sharpening the focus on other major issues, including economic and social issues” is the reason why this day is celebrated. UN has also said, “Television represents a symbol for communication and globalisation in the contemporary world,” and “World Television Day is not so much a celebration of the tool, but rather the philosophy which it represents.”

Meet-ups are held to raise awareness about the role televisions play in the communication and globalisation and the day also acknowledges the role of broadcast media, writers, journalists, bloggers and others associated.

World Television Day: Theme

For World Television Day 2023, the theme is ‘Accessibility’ that the powers of the television much reach every individual regardless of their abilities because in today’s times, the television has transcended geographical boundaries and physical limitations to become a huge source of entertainment, education and information. Thus, it must be accessible for all and bridge gaps between individuals.

