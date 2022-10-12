World University Rankings 2023 List: The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 has been released on October 11, 2022. A total of 75 higher education institutions got listed in the ranking this year. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has improved its position in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 and was the only Indian university in the top 300 list, even as several IITs boycotted it for the third consecutive year raising doubts over its parameters and transparency.Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Deets Inside

A total of 75 Indian institutes were part of the rankings in 2023 as compared to 56 in 2020 and just 31 in 2017. Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)- IIT Ropar, IIT Indore, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Patna, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Mandi were also able to secure a position in the 500- 1200 band. As per the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, IIT Ropar featured in the 501-600 band. Meanwhile, IIT Indore features in the 601- 800 band. IIT Gandhinagar also featured in the 801- 1000 band. IIT Patna featured in 801-1000, IIT Bhubaneswar in 1001-1200 band, IIT Guwahati- 1001-1200 band, and IIT Mandi- 1001-1200 band.

Seven IITs — Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee — had in 2020 opted out of THE World University Rankings raising doubts over transparency and parameters of the rankings. “The seven IITs will not participate in the ranking this year. They will reconsider their decision next year if Times Higher Education is able to convince them about the parameters and transparency in their ranking process,” the institutes had then said in a joint statement, reports news agency PTI. IIT-Guwahati rejoined the ranking this year. For Indian institutions, in this year’s THE rankings, higher education institutions such as IIT-Indore, JNU, and AMU are ranked below institutions which have been ranked significantly lower in NIRF rankings.

Central Universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Hamdard University, Benaras Hindu University, Jadavpur University, and Aligarh Muslim University also featured in the THE World University Rankings- 2023. Jamia Millia Islamia moved to the 501-600 ranking band this year from 601- 800 band last year.