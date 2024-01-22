Home

Education

World’s Largest Rangoli of Ram Temple, Ram Lalla At Allahabad University? Application Sent to Register in Guinness World Records

World’s Largest Rangoli of Ram Temple, Ram Lalla At Allahabad University? Application Sent to Register in Guinness World Records

A group of students of the Allahabad University is attempting to make the world's largest rangoli of the Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla here and it will be unveiled on Monday, the day of the consecration ceremony at the temple in Ayodhya.

Prayagraj: The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday, January 22, 2024. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla — the childhood form of Lord Ram — will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities, and prominent personalities.

Trending Now

Allahabad University is attempting to make the world’s largest rangoli of the Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla

The ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM, and according to the temple’s trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Meanwhile, a group of students of the Allahabad University is attempting to make the world’s largest rangoli of the Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla here and it will be unveiled on Monday, the day of the consecration ceremony at the temple in Ayodhya. The individuals participating in the creation of the rangoli are affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

You may like to read

Allahabad University rangoli of the Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla to get registered in Guinness World Records?

The artwork will be shown at 11:00 AM on Monday. An application has been sent to register it in the Guinness World Records as the largest rangoli, Uttar Pradesh ABVP media coordinator Abhinav Mishra said, news agency PTI reported. Students associated with the ABVP are making the world’s largest rangoli in the camp of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the Magh Mela area. It will be 50 feet long and 30 feet wide, he said. A total of 40 students of the University are engaged in this work. Out of which 30 are women and 10 are men. He said this rangoli is of the Ram temple and Ram Lalla. Besides this, ABVP workers are distributing 51,000 diyas to illuminate the Magh Mela area, Mishra added, PTI reported.

The consecration ceremony is being held after the first phase of the temple’s construction, made possible by a historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

(With Inputs From PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.