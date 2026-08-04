Meet world’s youngest professor who broke 306-year-old record at 18 with multiple degrees

Nathan Thomas is from Florida, USA. He became the world’s youngest professor at the age of 18. Thomas works as an engineering instructor at Miami Dade College, where he teaches students who are often around his own age.

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New Delhi: At an age when many students are just beginning their college journey, Nathan Thomas has gone several steps further and is teaching students older than himself. He broke a 306-year-old record held by a male professor for becoming the world’s youngest male professor.

Nathan Thomas is from Florida, USA. He became the world’s youngest professor at the age of 18. Thomas works as an engineering instructor at Miami Dade College, where he teaches students who are often around his own age.

He entered the Guinness World Records at the age of 18 years and 346 days, becoming the world’s youngest male professor.

Broke a 306-Year-Old Record

Nathan Thomas broke a 306-year-old record for becoming the world’s youngest professor. Before him, the record was held by renowned mathematician and physicist Colin Maclaurin, who became a professor at the age of 19 in 1717.

According to Guinness World Records, Nathan Thomas became the world’s youngest male professor after accepting a job teaching engineering at Miami Dade College at the age of 18 years and 346 days.

Thomas is also 16 days younger than Alia Sabur, who holds the record for being the world’s youngest female professor.

College at 10, Two Engineering Degrees at 14

Nathan Thomas’s parents are engineers. From an early age, he developed a strong interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

At just 10 years old, he enrolled in a dual-enrollment program at Miami Dade College and began taking college courses alongside his school education.

He later earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Florida International University at the age of 14. By the time he was 14, Nathan Thomas had already earned two engineering degrees.

Became a College Professor at 18

In August 2023, at just 18 years old, Nathan Thomas began teaching computer programming at Miami Dade College. Most of the students in his class were around his age or older.

Thomas believes that age does not matter in a classroom; what matters more is the willingness to learn.

Speaking about teaching students around his own age, Thomas said in an interview, “Once you’re in that environment, everyone has the same goal, which is to learn. Age doesn’t really matter. I just focus on doing my job well and helping students in whatever way I can. If someone is willing to put in the work, that’s all that matters to me.”