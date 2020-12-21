The XAT 2021 Admit Card has been released by XLRI Jamshedpur for the upcoming MBA entrance exam, as per the latest updates. The candidates who are preparing for the examination and have registered themselves for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the institute i.e. xatonline.in. Also Read - XAT 2021: Registrations to Close On THIS Date, Apply at xatonline.in NOW

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the XAT 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on Link for download XAT admit card

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page of the website

Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password to log onto the portal

Step 5: Your XAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket in PDF format and save it safely for future reference

Step 7: Take printout of the admit card and verify all the details

Download XAT 2021 Admit Card – Direct Link

IMPORTANT DETAILS ABOUT THE EXAM:

The XAT 2021 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 3rd January 2021.

The exam is scheduled to be held at 183 examination centres spread across the country.

The MBA entrance test will be held in the morning shift i.e. from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM in online mode only.

The candidates must note that taking into account the prevailing situation, all aspirants will have to follow and adhere to the COIVD precautionary guidelines and SOPs prescribed by the exam authority.