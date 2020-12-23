The Xavier’s Institute of Labour Relations has released the Official XAT 2021 Mock Test for the upcoming MBA entrance exam. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the university i.e. xatonline.in to get the impression of the exam pattern format and also gauge the overall difficulty level that can be expected in the upcoming exam. Also Read - XAT 2021 Admit Card Released by XLRI At xatonline.in, CHECK Steps To Download Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps the candidates can follow to attempt the Official XAT 2020 Mock Test:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. xatonline.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Mock Test given in the top menu

Step 3: You will be redirected to Mock Test Login Page

Step 4: Click on Sign In Button given on the page to attempt the test

Step 5: New Pop-up window will showcase the mock test instructions

Step 6: Click Next Button to attempt the Mock Test

Just like the exam, XAT 2021 Mock Test will have to be attempted in total time duration of 180 minutes. The mock test consists of 100 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 5 options as answers. Moreover, the XAT 2020 Official Mock Test consists of Two Parts and the Exam Pattern for the same is given below:

Part 1 / 165 Minutes

VARC (26 Questions)

Decision Making (21 Questions)

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (28 Questions)

Part 2 / 15 Minutes

General Awareness (25 Questions)

Negative Marking:

As part of this policy, the candidates will be awarded +1 mark for each correct answer while -0.25 marks will be dedicated from the total for every wrong answer. Moreover, -.10 mark would also be deducted from the total marks scored for every unattempted question after first 8 unattempted questions.