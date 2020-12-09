The XAT 2021 students who are preparing for the examination must note that the registrations for the examination will close on December 10, 2020. The candidates can visit the official website of the management school to complete the process. The XAT 2021 entrance examinations are conducted for admissions to the MBA programmes offered at the various campuses of Xavier School of Management. Also Read - CM announces solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to kin of 2 fishermen

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can complete the process:

Step 1: Visit the XAT 2021 official website

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2021 registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the XAT 2021 registration link

Step 4: Complete the online applications for XAT 2021

Step 5: Upload the documents required in the XAT 2021 applications

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

About The Test:

The XAT 2021 examinations will be conducted on January 3, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The admit card for XAT 2021 will be released on the official website on December 20, 2020.

The admit card will include the examination details including the slots for the exams, the exam centre name and address, candidate details and the instructions to be followed by the students.