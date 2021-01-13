XAT 2021 Results: The Xavier School of Management is likely to release the XAT 2021 results on the official website soon. The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the XAT 2021 results. According to the notification provided the students who have appeared for the XAT 2021 entrance examinations can visit the official website of XAT 2021 i.e. xlri.ac.in or xatonline.in to check the results. Also Read - XLRI Releases XAT 2021 Response Sheet, Answer Key To Be Out Soon at xatonline.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the XAT 2021 Results: Also Read - XAT 2021 Official Mock Test Released at xatonline.in | Check Other Important Details Here

Step 1: Visit the XAT 2021 official website Also Read - XAT 2021 Admit Card Released by XLRI At xatonline.in, CHECK Steps To Download Here

Step 2: Click on the XT 2021 Result link provided

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password

Step 4: Download the XAT 2021 Results for further reference

The XAT 2021 entrance examinations were conducted by Xavier school of management on January 3, 2021. The institute had earlier released the XAT 2021 Answer key earlier on January 8, 2021. The answer key has been released in the form of a PDF.

Candidates can check the XAT 2021 results by visiting the official website – xlri.ac.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the XLRI 2021

Direct Link (Available Soon)

Candidates will be able to check the XAT 2021 results by clicking on the link available on the official website and entering the login details – XAT ID and Password in the result link.