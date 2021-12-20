XAT 2022: The Xavier School of Management will release the Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT Admit Card 2022 on December 22, 2021. The admit card was earlier scheduled to be out today. The candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of XAT 2022, xatonline.in.Also Read - XAT 2022 Exam Date UPDATE: XLRI Likely To Conduct Exam On This Month, Check Details Here

According to the latest update, the release date has been delayed due to unavoidable administrative reasons. The short official notice reads, “Admit card download from December 22 onwards.” Candidates must also go through the steps shared below to download XAT Admit Card 2022. Also Read - XAT 2021 Result Declared by XLRI, Download XAT Result 2021 at xatonline.in, Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the they can download the admit card: Also Read - XLRI Releases XAT 2021 Response Sheet, Answer Key To Be Out Soon at xatonline.in

Visit the official website of XAT 2022 on xatonline.in

Click on XAT 2022 admit card link available on the home page

Enter XAT 2022 ID and date of birth on a new re-directed window

Download the admit card and also take a printout for any future reference.

The official statement reads, “The Applicant’s signature obtained on the ADMIT CARD and attendance sheet at the time of the examination should match the uploaded signature. In case of mismatch, the candidate may be disqualified.”

The credentials required to download XAT Admit Card 2022 are user ID, date of birth and security code. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022.