XAT 2022 Exam: The XLRI Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur is likely to conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 in the first week of January, according to the media reports. The reports further add that the examination will be conducted online in computer-based mode at designated centres in 72 cities across the country. The candidates must note that the institute will conduct the application process on its official site- xatonline.in.

The XLRI Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur will start the registration process soon for XAT 2022. The registration window will remain open till November 30, 2021, the reports further added. XAT 2022 admit card, is expected to be issued by December 20, 2021. However, the candidate must note that the information provided here are based on the media reports, no official confirmation has been made on this regard.

Here are some of the important details from last year:

Last year, registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test started on September 12, 2020.

The registration window remained open till November 30, for a period of 73 days.

The admit cards were issued on December 20, 14 days prior to the examination.

The official brochure will provide clarity on the schedule of XAT 2022.

Candidates possessing a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply for XAT 2022.

Important Examination Details:

The XAT 2022 exam is going to be for 3 hours

The XAT Exam does not have a sectional limit.

Once the exam starts, all three sections will open to the candidates and can start from any section of their choice.

It is reported that the exam pattern of XAT 2022 is going to be like this, 1 mark for every correct response whereas, a 0.25 mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

In addition to this, 0.10 marks will also be deducted for more than 8 unattempted questions. GK section will not carry any negative marking.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus along with more than 160 Business schools across the country. The GRE score validity will be considered from December 1, 2016, to December 31, 2021.