XAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow: Attention candidates! The Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022 will be held on January 2, 2022 that is tomorrow. The XAT 2022 is being conducted for admission to MBA courses at XLRI. On January 2, the exam will be held with four sections-Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, and General Knowledge.

The candidates who are appearing for the exam tomorrow must check the official website xatonline.in for more updates and information related to the exam.

They also need to know that the XAT 2022 admit card has been released on the official website and is available for download. They can download the admit card on or before the exam date and keep their other information and details ready for download.

Steps to download XAT admit card 2022

Go to the official XLRI website – xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on admit card button at the right-hand side corner

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to fill in the XAT login ID and DoB

XAT 2022 admit card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should verify all the information and download the XAT admit card 2022.

XAT 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines