XAT 2023 Exam From January 8; Check Admit Card at xatonline.in

XAT 2023 Admit Card: Candidates can download the XAT admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

XLRI on behalf of XAMI will conduct the XAT 2023 on January 8, 2023.

XAT 2023 Exam Date: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 examination today, December 26, 2022. Candidates can download the XAT admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. “Admit Cards are live now. For Admit card related queries kindly contact help desk toll number – 7996165333| Helpdesk Email Id :xat@xlri.ac.in,” reads the statement on the official website.

LOGIN CREDENTIALS REQUIRED TO DOWNLOAD XAT ADMIT CARD 2023

To download the XAT admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her

XAT ID

Date of birth.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD THE XAT ADMIT CARD 2023

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE XAT ADMIT CARD 2023?

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in .

. On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ section.

Enter the login credentials such as XAT ID, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your XAT Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

XAT 2023 EXAM DATE

XLRI on behalf of XAMI will conduct the XAT 2023 on January 8, 2023. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for the admission. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.