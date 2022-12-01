XAT 2023: Registration Deadline Extended Till Dec 11. Here’s How to Apply On xatonline.in

The Xavier School of Management said the registration fee for XAT exam is Rs 2,000 and the candidates registering for XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.

The institute said that the applications submitted after deadline will not be accepted in any case.

XAT 2023: Registration Deadline: The Xavier School of Management on Thursday extended the registration deadline for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. Now the aspirants can register for XAT 2023 exam on the official website– xatonline.in till December 11. The Xavier School of Management said the registration fee for XAT exam is Rs 2,000 and the candidates registering for XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each. The institute said that the applications submitted after deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Also Read:

The candidates should note that the XAT admit card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website from December 20 and the entrance exam will be held on January 8, 2023 from 2 pm to 5:10 pm.

The aspirants who will register successfully for the exam will only be eligible to appear for the exam.

Aspiring candidates will have to get themselves registered at xatonline.in by following the steps mentioned below. The admit card will be released on the official website from December 20, onwards.

XAT 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register

Go to the official website– xatonline.in

On the home page, click on the XAT 2023 registration link

Enter the basic details and generate user ID and password

Complete the application form and cross-verify the details

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Download XAT 2023 application form and print a copy for future use.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, is holding the XAT exam this year. The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 72 years now, the XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education.