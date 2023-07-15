Home

Education

XAT 2024 Registrations Begins at xatonline.in; Check Fee, Exam Date, Steps to Apply

XLRI Jamshedpur will start the registration window for XAT 2024 today, i.e., July 15. XAT exam is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024, in various cities across India.

XLRI Jamshedpur will begin the online registration process and application window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 today, i.e., July 15. As per the official notice, candidates who are keen and eligible for the XAT exams can visit the official website of XAT at www.xatonline.in and apply for the same. Applicants willing to apply for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and other universities/colleges/institutions accepting XAT scores for MBA programmes admissions can register themselves. It is to be noted that XAT 2024 exams are slated to be conducted on January 7, 2024. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes or 3 hours 30 minutes. The exams will be held in various cities across India and the result will be announced in the last week of January 2024.

As per the notice, the shortlisting for the XAT selection process will be based on candidates’ scores. Those who meet the cutoff criteria will have to go through various rounds such as Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT).

XAT 2024 Registrations: Cities Conducting XAT Exams

The XAT exams are being held in various cities namely, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Bhatinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Asansol, Tirupathi, Udaipur, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Rajkot, Shillong, and many more.

XAT 2024 Registrations: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘XAT 2024 Registration’ link.\ Register yourself and proceed with the application form as asked. Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee. Submit the application form after rechecking. Download the PDF of the application form and take out a hard copy of the same for future references.

XAT 2024 Registrations: Application Fee

The XAT 2024 application fee for regular candidates is Rs 2,100. Candidates willing to apply in XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each. Indian candidates applying for PGDM (GM) through GMAT or GRE need to pay Rs 2,500. While foreign candidates applying for more than one programme through GMAT shall have to pay Rs 5,000. It is important to note that the application fee has to be submitted in online mode during form submission.

XAT 2024 Registrations: Important Dates To Remember

XAT 2024 registration form date- July 15, 2023

XAT 2024 registration deadline- Last week of November 2023

XAT 2024 exam admit card date- Third week of December 2023

XAT 2024 exam date- January 7, 2024

About XAT 2024

XAT 2024 examinations are conducted for admissions to the MBA programmes in the universities/colleges or institutions accepting the XAT score. XAT exam will be conducted online for a duration of 120 minutes. Candidates who have completed their undergraduate programme and appear for their final year UG exams are qualified to apply for the MBA entrance.

