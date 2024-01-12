By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
XAT 2024 Response Sheet: XLRI to Declare XAT Result on Jan 31; Know How to Check Scorecard
XAT Result 2024 Date: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the XAT Result soon. Going by the information available on the website, the School of Management will announce the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) result on January 31; the scorecard for the same will be available for download till March 31, 2024. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) examination was conducted on January 7, 2024, between 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Check the step-by-step guide to download the XAT scorecard.
XAT Result 2024: How to Download Scorecard?
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, or the portal – xatonline.in.
- Required Login Credentials: Look for the link that reads, “Download XAT Result”. You will be required to enter your credentials, such as your application number and password/date of birth(D/O/B).
- Check Result: The XAT Result will appear on the screen.
- Download or View: You should have the option to either view the answer key online or download it as a PDF file. Choose the desired option. Your XAT Answer Key/Result will be displayed on the screen.
XLRI is conducting test at all India level to select the most appropriate candidate for management education. XAT, one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, has always kept pace with the cutting-edge testing methodology.
XAT Result 2024: Programmes Offered
Full-time Residential Programmes:
- PGDM(BM) Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management
- PGDM(HRM) Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Human Resource Management) Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management
- PGDM(GM) Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General Management) 18-months General Management Programme
- XLRI-Rutgers Double Masters Programme PGDM (Logistics & Supply Chain Management) from XLRI, Jamshedpur & MS in Supply Chain Analytics from Rutgers Business School, US
- PGDM (IEV) Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Creation
XLRI ONLINE LEARNING
- PGDBM – Online- Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management
- PGDHRM – Online – Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management
- PGDF – Online – Post Graduate Diploma in Finance
FELLOW PROGRAMME & RESEARCH
- FPM Fellow Programme in Management
- EFPM Executive Fellow Programme in Management
VIRTUAL INTERACTIVE LEARNING (VIL)
- PGCBM – Postgraduate Certificate in Business Management
- PGCHRM- Postgraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management.
- PGCBA- Postgraduate Certificate in Business Analytics
- PGCSLM- Postgraduate Certificate in Senior Leadership Management Certificate Programmes
- PGCF- Postgraduate Certificate in Finance
- EDAMP- Executive Diploma in Advanced Management Programme
