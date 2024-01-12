Home

XAT 2024 Response Sheet: XLRI to Declare XAT Result on Jan 31; Know How to Check Scorecard

XAT Result 2024 Date: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the XAT Result soon. Going by the information available on the website, the School of Management will announce the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) result on January 31; the scorecard for the same will be available for download till March 31, 2024. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) examination was conducted on January 7, 2024, between 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Check the step-by-step guide to download the XAT scorecard.

XAT Result 2024: How to Download Scorecard?

Visit the Official Website : Go to the official website of the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, or the portal – .

: Go to the official website of the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, or the portal – . Required Login Credentials : Look for the link that reads, “Download XAT Result”. You will be required to enter your credentials, such as your application number and password/date of birth(D/O/B).

: Look for the link that reads, “Download XAT Result”. You will be required to enter your credentials, such as your application number and password/date of birth(D/O/B). Check Result : The XAT Result will appear on the screen.

: The XAT Result will appear on the screen. Download or View: You should have the option to either view the answer key online or download it as a PDF file. Choose the desired option. Your XAT Answer Key/Result will be displayed on the screen.

XLRI is conducting test at all India level to select the most appropriate candidate for management education. XAT, one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, has always kept pace with the cutting-edge testing methodology.

XAT Result 2024: Programmes Offered

Full-time Residential Programmes:

PGDM(BM) Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management

PGDM(HRM) Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Human Resource Management) Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management

PGDM(GM) Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General Management) 18-months General Management Programme

XLRI-Rutgers Double Masters Programme PGDM (Logistics & Supply Chain Management) from XLRI, Jamshedpur & MS in Supply Chain Analytics from Rutgers Business School, US

PGDM (IEV) Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Creation

XLRI ONLINE LEARNING

PGDBM – Online- Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management

PGDHRM – Online – Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management

PGDF – Online – Post Graduate Diploma in Finance

FELLOW PROGRAMME & RESEARCH

FPM Fellow Programme in Management

EFPM Executive Fellow Programme in Management

VIRTUAL INTERACTIVE LEARNING (VIL)

PGCBM – Postgraduate Certificate in Business Management

PGCHRM- Postgraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management.

PGCBA- Postgraduate Certificate in Business Analytics

PGCSLM- Postgraduate Certificate in Senior Leadership Management Certificate Programmes

PGCF- Postgraduate Certificate in Finance

EDAMP- Executive Diploma in Advanced Management Programme

