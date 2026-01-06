Home

XAT 2026 response sheet out at xatonline.in; Check steps to download and calculate scores

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur has officially released the candidate response sheets for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the prestigious management entrance exam can now access and download their individual response sheets from the official website, xatonline.in.

The Official Release

The release of the response sheet follows the successful conduct of the XAT 2026 exam on January 4, 2026. This document is a crucial resource for aspirants as it contains the answers marked by them during the computer-based test alongside the correct options. By cross-referencing these with the answer key, candidates can estimate their raw scores and predict their percentile rankings before the final results are declared.

To download the response sheet, candidates are required to log in to the XAT portal using their unique XAT ID and Date of Birth (Password).

How to Download the XAT 2026 Response Sheet?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their documents:

Visit the official XAT website: xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled “Candidate Response Sheet 2026.”

Enter your XAT ID and Password.

Once logged in, your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference and score calculation.

Objections and Answer Key

Along with the response sheet, XLRI is expected to release the provisional answer key shortly. Candidates will be provided with a window to raise objections against any discrepancies they find in the official answers. A nominal fee may be charged per question challenged. After reviewing all objections, a final answer key will be published, which will serve as the basis for the XAT 2026 results.

What’s Next?

The XAT 2026 results are tentatively scheduled for release in the third week of January. The scores will be accepted by XLRI Jamshedpur, XLRI Delhi-NCR, and over 160 other premier B-schools across India for admission to their PGDM and MBA programs.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the objection window and final result declaration.

