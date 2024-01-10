Home

XAT Answer Key 2024 at xatonline.in(Soon); Know How to Download Candidate’s Response Sheet

Candidates can download the XAT Provisional Answer Key 2024 at xatonline.in.

XAT Answer Key 2024: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the answer key for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) anytime soon. Once released, candidates can download the XAT Provisional Answer Key 2024 at xatonline.in. This year, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) examination was held on January 7, 2024. The examination was conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. According to the XAT Bulletin 2024, the result of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) examination will be announced on January 31, 2024. Candidates can download the XAT Scorecard between January 31 to March 31, 2024.

XAT Answer Key 2024/Candidate’s response sheet: Check important dates

XAT Answer Key Release Date: 2-3 days

XAT Candidate’s Response Sheet Release Date: Likely today(tentative)

XAT Result: January 31

XAT Scorecard: January 31 to March 31, 2024

XAT Answer Key 2024/Candidate’s response sheet: How to Download PDF?

Visit the Official Website : Go to the official website of the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, or the portal – xatonline.in.

: Go to the official website of the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, or the portal – xatonline.in. Required Login Credentials : Look for the link that reads, “XAT Answer Key/Result”. You will be required to enter your credentials, such as your application number and password/date of birth(D/O/B).

: Look for the link that reads, “XAT Answer Key/Result”. You will be required to enter your credentials, such as your application number and password/date of birth(D/O/B). Locate the Answer Key : Once logged in, navigate to the section that houses the answer key. It might be labelled as “Provisional Answer Key for XAT” or something similar.

: Once logged in, navigate to the section that houses the answer key. It might be labelled as “Provisional Answer Key for XAT” or something similar. Download or View : You should have the option to either view the answer key online or download it as a PDF file. Choose the desired option. Your XAT Answer Key/Result will be displayed on the screen.

: You should have the option to either view the answer key online or download it as a PDF file. Choose the desired option. Your XAT Answer Key/Result will be displayed on the screen. Verification: Upon accessing the answer key, carefully verify and cross-check your answers with the key provided. Note down any discrepancies or questions you might have.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), orchestrated by XLRI Jamshedpur, is instrumental in MBA/PGDM admissions. Besides opening doors to XLRI Jamshedpur and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes, over 160 elite B-schools across India recognize XAT scores as a benchmark for their admission process. An applicant may apply for multiple programmes. Those who apply for multiple programmes may be called for multiple interviews and/or group discussions. The selection criteria for different programmes may differ depending on the nature of the programme.

XAT comprises multiple components and one needs to maximize their performance in each of these components. In its pursuit of academic excellence, XLRI actively encourages the students from diverse backgrounds to apply for its competitive test. While preparing the short-listed candidates for the interview, in addition to XAT performance, we may factor in academic background and relevant work experience. Besides performance in the personal interviews (and/or group discussions), we also consider XAT performance, relevant work experience, academic background, extracurricular activities while preparing the final list.

