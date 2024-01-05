Home

Education

XAT Exam 2024 on Jan 7; Check Last-Minute Important Formulas, Essential Topics For Revision

XAT Exam 2024 on Jan 7; Check Last-Minute Important Formulas, Essential Topics For Revision

XAT Exam 2024: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is all set to conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) examination on January 7, 2024. The examination will be held between 2:00 PM to 5

XAT Exam 2024: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur is all set to conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) examination on January 7, 2024. The examination will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The number of questions in the XAT typically fluctuates within a range of 100-105, offering a comprehensive assessment of your aptitude. Each section will typically contain between 22 to 30 questions. The total number of questions will not exceed 100, including those focused on General Knowledge. Typically, the XAT question paper consists of two-time bound parts. The details are as follows:

Trending Now

Part I

You may like to read

a) Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

b) Decision Making (DM)

c) Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & D)

Part II

a) General Knowledge (GK)

b) Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

XAT Result Date 2024: XLRI XAT Scorecard

As a distinguished, national-level MBA entrance exam, XAT is not merely a test but a stepping stone towards premium management programs. Not only does it offer a path to XLRI, but it also extends to many

esteemed Indian B-schools, such as Loyola Institute of Business Management (Chennai), St. Joseph’s Institute of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, Sri Balaji University, TAPMI Manipal, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and FORE School of Management (New Delhi). XAT will be conducted in 96 cities across India. According to the XAT Bulletin 2024, the result for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) examination will be announced on January 31, 2024. Candidates can download the XAT Scorecard between January 31 to March 31, 2024.

Selection Procedure

A candidate may apply for multiple programmes. Those who apply for multiple programmes may be called for multiple interviews and/or group discussions. The selection criteria for different programmes may differ depending on the nature of the programme. XAT comprises multiple components and one needs to maximize their performance in each of these components. In its pursuit of academic excellence, XLRI actively encourages the students from diverse backgrounds to apply for its competitive test. While preparing the short-listed candidates for

the interview, in addition to XAT performance, we may factor in academic background and relevant work experience. Besides performance in the personal interviews (and/or group discussions), we also consider XAT performance, relevant work experience, academic background, extracurricular activities while preparing the final list.

XAT Exam 2024: Formulas

XAT 2024 Formula Topics XAT Formulas Basic Mathematical Formulas (a + b)² = (a² + b² + 2ab)

(a – b)² = (a² + b² – 2ab)

(a + b)(a – b) = (a² – b²)

(a + b)² = (a² + b² + 2ab)

(a³ – b³) = (a – b)(a² + ab + b²)

(a + b + c)² = a² + b² + c² + 2(ab + bc + ca)

(a³ + b³) = (a + b)(a² – ab + b²)

When a + b + c = 0, then a³ + b³ + c³ = 3abc

(a³ + b³ + c³ – 3abc) = (a + b + c)(a² + b² + c² – ab – bc – ac)

(a + b)n = an + (nC1)an-1b + (nC2)an-2b² + … + (nCn-1)abn-1 + bn Number System (1² + 2² + 3² + ….. + n²) = n ( n + 1 ) (2n + 1) / 6

1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + … + n = n(n + 1)/2

(1³ + 2³ + 3³ + ….. + n³) = (n(n + 1)/ 2)²

Sum of first n odd numbers = n²

Sum of first n even numbers = n (n + 1) LCM and HCF LCM × HCF = Product of the Numbers

LCM of Co-prime Numbers = Product Of The Numbers Profit, Loss, and Discount Profit % = Profit/(C P)×100

Profit/Gain = (S.P.) – (C.P.)

C P = 100/(100+gain %)×S P

S P = (100+gain % )/100 ×C P

Loss % = Loss/(C.P.)×100

Loss = (C.P.) – (S.P.)

C P = 100/(100-loss %)×S P

S P = (100-loss %)/100×C P Percentages Find what percentage of X is Y: Y/X x 100

Increase N by S% = N(1+S/100)

Decrease N by S% = N(1 – S/100) Speed, Time, and Distance Speed= Distance/ Time

Distance= Speed x Time

Time= Distance/ Time Time and Work Formulas (Basic Formulas) If X can do a piece of work in ‘n’ days, then X’s 1 day’s work = 1/n

If X’s 1 day’s work = is 1/n, then X can finish the work in n days. Average Formula Average= Sum of observations/ Number of observations Simple and Compound Interest Formula Simple Interest: P x i x n (P= Principle, i= interest rate and n= term of the loan)

Compound Interest:

Compound Interest = [P(1+i)n] – P

Compound Interest = P[(1+i)n-1]

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.