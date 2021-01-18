XAT Result 2021: XLRI Jamshedpur has formally declared the XAT 2021 Result today i.e. on 18th January 2021, for the recently concluded MBA entrance exam. The candidates who had appeared for XAT Examination can now check the results on the official website i.e. xatonline.in. Xavier School of Management, XLRI has announced the XAT result 2021 for the exam which was held on 3rd January 2021 in online mode. Also Read - XAT 2021 Results to be Declared Soon at xatonline.in, Check Details Here | DIRECT LINK HERE

The MBA aspirants who have appeared for XAT 2021 exam can download their individual scorecard by logging onto the exam portal xatonline.in. For the convenience of the students, we have given the direct link below through which the candidates can check the results.

Check XAT 2021 Result – Direct Link (Available Now)

Here, we have also mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check their results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. www.xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the XAT Scorecard icon

Step 3: Input your XAT registration ID and Password / Date of Birth as required

Step 4: Click on the Submit Button

Step 5: Your XAT scorecard would be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download XAT Result scorecard from the website

Step 7: Take printout of the XAT 2021 Result scorecard

The candidates must note that XAT 2021 Result has been published by the exam authority i.e. XLRI in the form of a downloadable scorecard via xatonline.in. The second page of the XAT 2021 scorecard contains important instructions about the exam and the result published today.