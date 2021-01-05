XLRI Jamshedpur has officially released the XAT 2021 Candidate response sheets today i.e. on 5th January 2021, as per the latest updates. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now download the XAT 2021 Response Sheets from the official website of the institute. According to the reports, the Answer Key will also be released soon at xatonline.in. Also Read - XAT 2021 Official Mock Test Released at xatonline.in | Check Other Important Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the response sheet:

Step 1: Visit official exam portal i.e. xatonline.in

Step 2: Find and Click on link for Candidate login

Step 3: Input your credentials to log onto the portal

Step 4: Find Tab for Response Sheet next to the Personal Details Tab

Step 5: Click on Link to generate your XAT 2021 Response Sheet

Step 6: Download the Response Sheet in PDF format and check out your answers

Download XAT 2021 Response Sheet – Direct Link (Available Now)

The candidates who had appeared for the examination must note that the result is expected to be released in January itself. It will include candidates’ individual scores in different sections, percentile and overall performance.