XAT 2023 Registration: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will begin the registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test(XAT 2023) today, August 10, 2022. Candidates can fill up the XAT application form 2023 by visiting the official site of XLRI at xatonline.in. "Applications for XAT 2023 are starting on 10 August 2022, 12:00 A.M." reads the official notification.
This year, XAT 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The last date to submit the registration form is November 30, 2022. For more than 72 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for the admission. Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.
XAT 2023 Registration Important Dates
XAT 2023 Registration Application Fee
- XAT Registration Fee (without late fee) – Rs. 2000
- Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each.
- Fee for Indian Candidates applying for PGDM(GM) through GMAT/GRE– Rs. 2500
- Fee for NRI/Foreign Candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT– Rs. 5000
XAT 2023 Registration: How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website xatonline.in.
- Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.
- Once you are a registered user, log in again using the system-generated Id password.
- Now fill up the application form.
- Upload the required scanned documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.