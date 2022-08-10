XAT 2023 Registration: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will begin the registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test(XAT 2023) today, August 10, 2022. Candidates can fill up the XAT application form 2023 by visiting the official site of XLRI at xatonline.in. “Applications for XAT 2023 are starting on 10 August 2022, 12:00 A.M.” reads the official notification.Also Read - LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For 80 Posts; Register Now at lichousing.com

This year, XAT 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The last date to submit the registration form is November 30, 2022. For more than 72 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for the admission. Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON. Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com; Applications Begins August 16

XAT 2023 Registration Important Dates

XAT registration 2023 start date Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 102 Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Last Date, Notification Here August 10, 2022 at 12 PM XAT application form 2023 last date November 30, 2022 XAT admit card 2023 December 20, 2022 XAT 2023 exam date January 8, 2023

XAT 2023 Registration Application Fee

XAT Registration Fee (without late fee) – Rs. 2000 Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. Fee for Indian Candidates applying for PGDM(GM) through GMAT/GRE– Rs. 2500 Fee for NRI/Foreign Candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT– Rs. 5000

XAT 2023 Registration: How to Apply Online?