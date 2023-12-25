Year Ender 2023: Significant Changes Announced By CBSE Over The Academic Year

Home

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) — the national-level board of education in India — has introduced significant changes to this year's board exam pattern.

Year Ender 2023: As the year draws to a close, it’s the time to ponder the milestones, a moment for reflection, and transformations that have marked the passage of time. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) — the national-level board of education in India — has introduced significant changes to this year’s board exam pattern. Let’s read below:

CBSE Not to Award Overall Division, Distinction in class 10, 12 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any overall division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board examinations. As per the notification, the board will continue the practice of awarding marks in each subject and it is for the higher education institution or employer concerned to calculate the aggregate, if required, the official said. “No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj said the board does not calculate, declare or inform the percentage of marks. “If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation, if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer,” he further said.

Special provisions for the Students participating in National/International Sports events and International Olympiads

Since March 2020, CBSE has been providing a special opportunity to the students by conducting special examination(s) at a later date(s) for the students who are participating in International Olympiads and whose CBSE Board’s examinations clash with their dates of International Olympiad including dates of the journey for the Olympiad recognized by Appropriate Authority in India viz. Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education (HBCSE).

CBSE continues to provide the facility of special exams for students who are participating in National/International Sports Events and for the students who are participating in International Olympiads and whose CBSE Board’s examinations clash with their dates of National/International Sports events/ International Olympiads including dates of the journey for the events for the Board exams 2024.

