Home

Education

Year Ender 2023: Top 100 Colleges In India According To NIRF Ranking

Year Ender 2023: Top 100 Colleges In India According To NIRF Ranking

Year Ender 2023: Every year, lakhs of students appear for competitive examinations to get admission to the best Universities and Colleges. India has several reputable engineering colleges offering un

Year Ender 2023: Every year, lakhs of students appear for competitive examinations to get admission to the best Universities and Colleges. India has several reputable engineering colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields. This year, the Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking. According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for the College in India, the Miranda College has secured the top position. Check the top 100 colleges that have made it to this list.

Trending Now

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. You may like to read Year Ender 2023: Top 100 Colleges According To NIRF Ranking Miranda House

Hindu College

Presidency College

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

St. Xavier`s College

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

Loyola College

Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College

Kirori Mal College

Lady Shri Ram College For Women

Shri Ram College of Commerce

Hans Raj College

Sri Venkateswara College

St. Stephens’s College

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira

Madras Christian CollegeDeshbandhu College

Thiagarajar College

Ramakrishna Mission Residential College

PSG College of Arts and Science

Acharya Narendra Dev College

Lady Irwin College

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

St. Joseph’s College

University College, Thiruvananthapuram

V.O. Chidambaram College

Daulat Ram College

Kongunadu Arts & Science College

Rajagiri College of Social Sciences

Gargi College

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

Sri Krishna Arts and Science College

Bishop Heber College

Pachhunga University College

Maitreyi College

Stella Maris College for Women

Jesus & Mary College

Madras School of Social Work

Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli

St. Teresa’s College

Sacred Heart College (Autonomous)

Kamala Nehru College

Government Arts College

Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram

Maharaja’s College

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce

Dyal Singh College

Ramanujan College

Kanchi Mamunivar Govt. Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.