Year Ender 2023: Top 100 Colleges In India According To NIRF Ranking
Year Ender 2023: Every year, lakhs of students appear for competitive examinations to get admission to the best Universities and Colleges. India has several reputable engineering colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields. This year, the Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking. According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for the College in India, the Miranda College has secured the top position. Check the top 100 colleges that have made it to this list.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.
Year Ender 2023: Top 100 Colleges According To NIRF Ranking
- Miranda House
- Hindu College
- Presidency College
- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
- St. Xavier`s College
- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
- Loyola College
- Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
- Kirori Mal College
- Lady Shri Ram College For Women
- Shri Ram College of Commerce
- Hans Raj College
- Sri Venkateswara College
- St. Stephens’s College
- Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira
- Madras Christian CollegeDeshbandhu College
- Thiagarajar College
- Ramakrishna Mission Residential College
- PSG College of Arts and Science
- Acharya Narendra Dev College
- Lady Irwin College
- Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
- St. Joseph’s College
- University College, Thiruvananthapuram
- V.O. Chidambaram College
- Daulat Ram College
- Kongunadu Arts & Science College
- Rajagiri College of Social Sciences
- Gargi College
- Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
- Sri Krishna Arts and Science College
- Bishop Heber College
- Pachhunga University College
- Maitreyi College
- Stella Maris College for Women
- Jesus & Mary College
- Madras School of Social Work
- Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli
- St. Teresa’s College
- Sacred Heart College (Autonomous)
- Kamala Nehru College
- Government Arts College
- Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram
- Maharaja’s College
- Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
- Dyal Singh College
- Ramanujan College
- Kanchi Mamunivar Govt. Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research
