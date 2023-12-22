Year Ender 2023: Top 100 Pharmacy Colleges According To NIRF Ranking

Top Recommended Stories

According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for Pharmacy in India, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad has secured the top position.

Updated: December 22, 2023 1:00 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Year Ender 2023: Every year, lakhs of students appear for competitive examinations to get admission to the best Universities and Colleges. India has several reputable pharmacy colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs in pharmaceutical sciences. This year, the Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking. According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for Pharmacy in India, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad has secured the top position. Check the top 100 colleges that have made it to this list.

  1. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
  2. Jamia Hamdard
  3. Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
  4. JSS College of Pharmacy
  5. Institute of Chemical Technology
  6. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
  7. JSS College of Pharmacy
  8. Panjab University
  9. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
  10. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
  11. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
  12. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati
  13. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad
  14. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raebareli
  15. S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
  16. Chitkara University
  17. Lovely Professional University
  18. Jadavpur University
  19. Central University of Punjab
  20. Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
  21. Amity University
  22. AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Andhra University
  23. Banasthali Vidyapith
  24. I. S. F. College of Pharmacy
  25. Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University
  26. Annamalai University
  27. Central University of Rajasthan
  28. Birla Institute of Technology
  29. Poona College of Pharmacy, Pune
  30. Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
  31. Maharishi Markandeshwar
  32. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Kolkata
  33. Dibrugarh University
  34. Chandigarh University
  35. Maharshi Dayanand University
  36. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
  37. Nirma University
  38. SVKM’S Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy
  39. KLE College of Pharmacy
  40. Punjabi University, Patiala
  41. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
  42. Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (Pharmacy Institute)
  43. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
  44. National Institute Of Pharmaceutical Education And Research Hajipur
  45. DR D Y Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research
  46. N.G.S.M. Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences
  47. VELS Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (Vistas) ,Chennai
  48. Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management
  49. Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hissar
  50. R. C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research
  51. The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University
  52. Galgotias University
  53. Parul University
  54. G. L. A. University
  55. Bombay College of Pharmacy
  56. Integral University
  57. Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy
  58. L. M. College of Pharmacy
  59. Suresh Gyan Vihar University
  60. Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam
  61. PSG College of Pharmacy
  62. Sharda University
  63. Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences
  64. Kumaun University, Nainital
  65. M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences
  66. Goa College of Pharmacy
  67. Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy
  68. Smt. Kishoritai Bhoyar College of Pharmacy
  69. Amar Shaheed Baba Ajit Singh Jujhar Singh Memorial College of
  70. Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences
  71. Gujarat Technological University
  72. College of Pharmacy, Pt. B. D. Sharma, PGIMS
  73. Mohan Lal Sukhadia University
  74. College of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College
  75. Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
  76. Shri Vishnu College of Pharmacy
  77. Nandha College of Pharmacy
  78. Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy
  79. Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Pharmacy
  80. Y. B. Chavan College of Pharmacy
  81. Anurag University
  82. Kakatiya University
  83. Nirmala College of Pharmacy, Mangalagiri
  84. Bundelkhand University
  85. CMR College of Pharmacy
  86. Chandigarh College of Pharmacy, Landran
  87. Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology
  88. KIET Group of Institutions
  89. Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences
  90. Maliba Pharmacy College
  91. Principal K.M. Kundnani College of Pharmacy
  92. Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceuatical Education & Research
  93. AISSMS College of Pharmacy
  94. Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University
  95. C.U.Shah College of Pharmacy
  96. Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s College of Pharmacy
  97. Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy
  98. Himalayan Pharmacy Institute
  99. Maharaja Ranjit Singh State Technical University
  100. Dr. B. C. Roy College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

