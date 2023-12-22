Year Ender 2023: Top 100 Pharmacy Colleges According To NIRF Ranking

Home

According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for Pharmacy in India, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad has secured the top position.

Year Ender 2023: Every year, lakhs of students appear for competitive examinations to get admission to the best Universities and Colleges. India has several reputable pharmacy colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs in pharmaceutical sciences. This year, the Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking. According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for Pharmacy in India, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad has secured the top position. Check the top 100 colleges that have made it to this list.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad Jamia Hamdard Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani JSS College of Pharmacy Institute of Chemical Technology National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali JSS College of Pharmacy Panjab University Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raebareli S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology Chitkara University Lovely Professional University Jadavpur University Central University of Punjab Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Amity University AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Andhra University Banasthali Vidyapith I. S. F. College of Pharmacy Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University Annamalai University Central University of Rajasthan Birla Institute of Technology Poona College of Pharmacy, Pune Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Maharishi Markandeshwar National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Kolkata Dibrugarh University Chandigarh University Maharshi Dayanand University Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Nirma University SVKM’S Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy KLE College of Pharmacy Punjabi University, Patiala Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (Pharmacy Institute) Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya National Institute Of Pharmaceutical Education And Research Hajipur DR D Y Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research N.G.S.M. Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences VELS Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (Vistas) ,Chennai Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hissar R. C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Galgotias University Parul University G. L. A. University Bombay College of Pharmacy Integral University Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy L. M. College of Pharmacy Suresh Gyan Vihar University Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam PSG College of Pharmacy Sharda University Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences Kumaun University, Nainital M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences Goa College of Pharmacy Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy Smt. Kishoritai Bhoyar College of Pharmacy Amar Shaheed Baba Ajit Singh Jujhar Singh Memorial College of Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences Gujarat Technological University College of Pharmacy, Pt. B. D. Sharma, PGIMS Mohan Lal Sukhadia University College of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Shri Vishnu College of Pharmacy Nandha College of Pharmacy Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Pharmacy Y. B. Chavan College of Pharmacy Anurag University Kakatiya University Nirmala College of Pharmacy, Mangalagiri Bundelkhand University CMR College of Pharmacy Chandigarh College of Pharmacy, Landran Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology KIET Group of Institutions Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Maliba Pharmacy College Principal K.M. Kundnani College of Pharmacy Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceuatical Education & Research AISSMS College of Pharmacy Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University C.U.Shah College of Pharmacy Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s College of Pharmacy Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy Himalayan Pharmacy Institute Maharaja Ranjit Singh State Technical University Dr. B. C. Roy College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

