Year Ender 2023: Top 100 Universities In India According To NIRF Ranking

According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for the University in India, the Indian Institute of Science has secured the top position. Check the top 100 colleges that have made it to this list.

Year Ender 2023: Every year, lakhs of students appear for competitive examinations to get admission to the best Universities and Colleges. India has several reputable engineering colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields. This year, the Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking. According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for the University in India, the Indian Institute of Science has secured the top position. Check the top 100 colleges that have made it to this list.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.