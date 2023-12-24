By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Year Ender(2023): Top 100 Management Colleges According To NIRF Ranking
According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for Management in India, the Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Ahmedabad has secured the top position.
Year Ender 2023: Every year, lakhs of students appear for competitive examinations to get admission to the best Universities and Colleges. India has several prestigious management colleges offering various programs in business administration. This year, the Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking. According to the NIRF Ranking 2023 for Management in India, the Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Ahmedabad has secured the top position. Check the top 100 colleges that have made it to this list.
- Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
- Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
- Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
- National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
- Indian Institute of Management Indore
- XLRI-Xavier School of Management
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Management Raipur
- Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
- Management Development Institute
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
- Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
- S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
- SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
- Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- Indian Institute of Management Shillong
- Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
- Amity University
- Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Great Lakes Institute of Management
- Lovely Professional University
- Goa Institute of Management
- International Management Institute
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
- Chandigarh University
- MICA
- Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
- UPES
- ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad
- Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ)
- T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal
- Indian Institute of Management Nagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
- K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research
- XIM University
- Jaipuria Institute of Management
- Birla Institute of Management Technology
- Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) | Anna University
- Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar
- Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)
- Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya
- Institute of Rural Management Anand
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Banaras Hindu University
- Siksha `O` Anusandhan
- Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
- Christ University
- Nirma University
- Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon
- Fore School of Management
- Chitkara University
- Graphic Era University
- Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
- International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management
- Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur
- International Management Institute, Kolkata
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
- BML Munjal University
- Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research
- Krea University
- National Institute of Technology Calicut
- National Institute of Bank Management
- Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi
- Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Manipal University Jaipur
- Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur
- Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon
- Panjab University
- Rajagiri Business School, Cochin
- Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad
- Jain university, Bangalore
- Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli
- Alliance University, Bengaluru
- Jagan Institute of Management Studies, Delhi
- PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore
- Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai
- Galgotias University, Gautam Budh Nagar
- Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow
- Tezpur University, Assam
- Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar
- Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum
- Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
- National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad
- Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur
- New Delhi Institute Of Management, Delhi
- Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.
