Young innovators get extra time as seva first challenge deadline is extended | Check details

The ministry also said that those who win or make the shortlist won’t be left on their own. They’ll get expert mentorship, use of labs and fabrication facilities, and help with incubation and pilot projects.

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NITs and designated technical institutions will screen entries against the common evaluation framework. PTI

The Ministry of Education on Monday extended the registration deadline for Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 till November 6, according to official information. Under this, young people are encouraged to identify problems and build solutions for their respective states and nation. Their efforts will be rewarded with prizes and investment opportunities.

The portal went live on September 25, 2026, with registration open until November 6. Officials say the initiative invites young Indians to spot problems in their villages, towns, and communities and come up with practical, innovative fixes.

In a social media post on X, the Education Ministry stated, “Take this opportunity to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges.”

More time to turn your ideas into action! The registration deadline for the Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 has been extended till 6 November 2026. Take this opportunity to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges. Register today: https://t.co/ZH6tGONh8y #SevaFirstInnovationChallenge #Innovation #SevaFirst — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 1, 2026

After the portal shuts, all entries will be sorted into state, theme, and track buckets before screening starts. According to the ministry, the NITs will take up state-level screening from November 7.

The Education Ministry says NITs and designated technical institutions will judge entries on seven criteria: relevance, originality, feasibility, cost, impact, scalability, and quality of solution. The best concepts will be shortlisted.

National themes

The Education Ministry noted that every problem statement sits under one of five themes.

Swachh and Sustainable Bharat

Samriddh Annadata, Samriddh Bharat

Swasth & Samavesh Bharat

Shikshit & Kaushal Bharat

Surakshit Bharat

The themes aren’t one-size-fits-all. School students, ITI and polytechnic trainees, and undergraduate-level participants and above each have their own focus areas.

Winners and shortlisted innovators will get expert mentors, lab and fabrication access, and incubation and pilot support, the ministry said. The aim is to open routes to demonstration, showcase and adoption with industry and government.