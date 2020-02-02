New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday will begin the online registration process for its much-awaited Young Scientist Programme 2020, also known as ‘Yuvika 2020 (YUva VIgyani KAryakram)’. Students who are interested to apply for the esteemed programme can register for the same by visiting ISRO’s official website – www.isro.gov.in.

The online registration will be open from 2 PM on February 3 to 6 PM on February 24. The two-week-long programme is scheduled to be held during the month of May, tentatively between May 11 and May 22.

ISRO’s Yuvika programme primarily aims at imparting basic knowledge to young minds on topics like Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications, to widen their spectrum and arouse their interest in emerging areas of Space activities.

What’s in the programme?

During the span of the programme, there will be invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, followed by practical and feedback sessions.

Additional details regarding the programme are available on the official website of ISRO.

Eligibility and selection process

The programme is open for students across the country and all those who have completed 8th standard and currently studying in 9th standard (in the academic year 2019-20) from recognised board under the UGC are eligible.

3 students each from all states and Union Territories will be selected to participate in ISRO’s programme and will cover CBSE, ICSE and State syllabus. Students belonging to rural areas are being given special weightage. Apart from that, 5 additional seats are reserved for OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) candidates.

The selection of students will be based on their overall academic performance and extracurricular activities in Class 8.

Once selected, students will have to report to any of the ISRO or DOS (Department of Space) centres located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram. They will be accommodated in ISRO guest houses or hostels.

Throughout the course, all expenditure towards the travel of student (Tier II AC fare by train from nearest Rly Station to the reporting centre and back), course material, lodging and boarding and more will be borne by the space agency. Train fares will also be provided to one guardian or parent for drop and pick up of student from their reporting centres.