New Delhi: Attention space enthusiasts! The application process for the second edition of Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, Young Scientist Programme 2020 has begun. The programme which is named YUVIKA, is primarily aimed at providing basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to the students who have a keen interest in the area of space.

Those who have finished 8th standard and currently studying in 9th standard will be eligible for the programme. Three students from each state or Union Territories will be selected to participate in the programme and five additional seats will be reserved for OCI candidates across the country

The YUVIKA programme will be held for two weeks from May 11 to May 22, 2020. The deadline to apply for the programme is February 24, 2020 and the final list will be released on March 30, 2020.

Here’s how you can apply:

Step 1: Visit isro.gov.in– ISROro’s official website

Step 2: Click on ‘Yuvika – Yound Scientist Programme’

Step 3: Click on ‘online registration’

Step 4: Fill up the YUVIKA registration form

Step 5: Enter the name of the student, e-mail id and captcha

Step 6: Generate OTP, fill in the OTP and confirm registration

Step 7: After online registration, click on ‘YUVIKA log in’

Step 8: Type-in email id and Yuvika password and captcha and click on ‘submit’