Zee Digital announces the winners of its most prestigious virtual event, The Edufuture Excellence Awards featuring 4 main categories and 33 sub-categories. Conceptualized and executed by India's most reputed conglomerate, Zee Group, these awards are an endeavour to recognize the exemplary contribution of educators in shaping the future of the nation across Engineering, Management and Media, & Design industries.

Universities and institutes such as Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, Manipal Institute of Technology, MATS University, Rabindranath Tagore University, to name a few were recognized and awarded at this grand virtual event.

To ensure utmost transparency, the winners were selected through combined efforts of an online survey conducted by Edustart Solutions and honourable jury members with a great reputation such as Kamini Prasad (CEO and Director, Mind Leaders Learning India Pvt Ltd), Dr Vishwapati Trivedi, IAS (Retd.), Ms Pooja Kapur, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Denmark, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, Dr. Harish Chaudhary, Professor, IIT Delhi, and Partho Ghosh, Indian Film Director.

The power-packed event was sponsored by LIC as presenting partners, co-powered by Binomo and Intel, Aamrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham partnered as special partners and Edu Start as survey partners.

The event witnessed presence by well reputed dignitaries of the society. Beginning with an opening speech by Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Education Minister, the virtual event further hosted a Fireside chat with Guest of honor – AICTE Chairman, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe. Further, the event was graced by keynote speakers through informative sessions on the topics ‘Building Platform for Future Engineers’ and ‘The Art of Management –Practical Knowledge is the new approach’. The first panel discussions included experts like Supria Dhanda – Vice President and Country Manager of Western Digital India, Rajesh Ghusinga – Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Publis Works Department of Government of Rajasthan and Shailesh Vilankar – Senior Vice President – Field Operations at Schindler India Electronics Engineer, VJTI Mumbai and was moderated by Tejas Shyam, an entrepreneur, educator and Business Coach. While the second panel featured Nandita Abraham, Chief Partnership Officer of GUS Global Services, Prateek Bhargava CEO of Mindler, and Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer of JK Tyres and was moderated by Malathi Rai, Vice President of HR @ Continuum.

Commenting on the accomplishment of the award show, Shridhar Mishra, CRO – Digital Publishing, Zee Group said, “We are honored and delighted with such an overwhelming response from the education fraternity. Moving ahead, year on year, our endeavour will be to recognise and reward the educators showcasing exemplary work across their respective fields through The Edufuture Excellence Awards.”

“I would also like to thank my entire team at Zee Digital putting together a great show, sponsors for showing trust in us, the judging panel for helping us choose deserving winners and all the eminent dignitaries for imparting insightful views and gracing us with their presence”, he adds.

As a run-up to the grand celebration, specially curated counseling sessions by Anjali Anand, Meena Arora, Savita Singh, and Upasana Kinra were hosted on a microsite. The students sought career advices from these experts and the platform was accessible 24X7. Additionally, workshops were conducted by admired personalities of the industry on varied topics such as Tejas Shyam on ‘Winning on Entrepreneurship’, Aditi Anand on ‘Digital Marketing’, Ashish Sadekar on ‘Design Thinking & Project Management’, Rajat Chakravarty on ‘Artificial Intelligence’, and Deepthi Anne on ‘Quantum Computing’.

The virtual event was hosted on ZeeNews.com and India.com along with all the all social media platforms. The recorded version of the awards can still be accessed through the YouTube channels of India.com and ZeeNews.com.

