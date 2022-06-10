New Delhi: As many as four persons were killed on the spot and five injured as a speeding bus rammed into a car on Bela Bidhuna Marg in Uttar Pradesh. The roadways bus, going from Bidhuna to Kanpur, rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction. Four occupants of the car died on the spot in the accident, while five others were seriously injured.Also Read - Kashi Vishwanath Temple's Lower Dome, Door Frames Get Plated in 23 Kg Gold Donated By Anonymous Bhakt. See Pics

The car passengers were returning to Etawah after taking a bath in the Ganges from Kannauj. On information, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Anmol, 7, Geeta, 50, Sushila, 45, and driver Shailendra Kumar,30. Also Read - Security Beefed Up, Section 144 Imposed In Violence-Hit Kanpur Ahead Of Friday Prayers

The injured persons are Jogesh, Deepu, Jagat Singh, Kallu and Prem Kumar. All of them have been admitted to the community health centre in Bidhuna. Station house Officer (SHO) Bela Jivaram said that no passenger in the bus was injured. The crashed vehicles have been seized. The bus driver fled from the spot, search is on for him, said police. Also Read - Mumbai Man Run Over by Taxi On Bandra-Worli Sea Link After He Stops Car to Save Bird