New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the 'The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act 2022', which provides for the merge of the existing three Municipal Corporations of Delhi into one. The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three Municipal Corporations– South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2011 vide the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011).

Union Cabinet approves 'The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act 2022'. The amendment act provides for a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi by subsuming the existing three corporations. — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

The union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the unification of three municipal corporations to one Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and a bill for this will be tabled in Parliament this week, news agency IANS reported quoting sources.

“Today union cabinet approved the unification of three municipal corporations – North, South and East” to one MCD. A bill for the three corporations is likely to be tabled in Parliament on March 24 or 25. After the unification of three corporations approved by the Parliament, Delhi will have one mayor in place of the existing three,” sources said.

“The trifurcation of the corporation was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue-generating potential of each corporation. As a result, there was a huge gap in the resources available to the three corporations, vis-a-vis their obligations,” they added.

The government sources claimed that the gap has widened over a period of time, increasing the financial difficulties of the three Municipal Corporations, leaving them incapacitated to make timely payment of salaries and retirement benefits to their employees and thereby creating serious impediments in maintaining civic services in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the state election commission had deferred the announcement of municipal poll dates saying that the centre is planning to unify the three municipal corporations — South, East and North.

