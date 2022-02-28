New Delhi: The Excise Department of the Delhi government on Monday ordered the discontinuation of discounts, rebates, or concessions on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor in the national capital. As per the order, liquor stores in several areas of Delhi witnessed long queues of people as some outlets offered discounts on different brands of alcohol, leading to law and order problems and inconvenience to the local population of areas.Also Read - DDMA Lifts All COVID-19 Curbs: What Changes in Delhi From Today. Full Details Here

Earlier, reports stated that the liquor vendors in Delhi were selling alcohol at heavy discounts of up to 30-40 per cent as the new excise policy came into force.

Delhi government launched its new excise policy in November 2021. The new excise policy has allowed the vendors to adopt a competitive pricing policy. This was restricted under the older excise policy. Under the new policy, the Delhi government has set a maximum price ceiling for liquor brands. The vendors are allowed to sell the liquor below these prices but not above them.

The ‘perfect competition’, as it is called in Economics, was making the vendors lower the prices more than their competitors. This has made the alcohol prices in Delhi fall below the MRP in many cases.