Delhi Weather Update: Delhiites on Friday woke up to another rainy day with an overall temperature at 11.6 degrees Celsius as of 8 am. as weather in Delhi and NCR has taken a turn after thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds hit the national capital late Wednesday night.Also Read - Cold Day Conditions to Prevail in Delhi Today, Minimum Temperature Drops to 6.3 Degrees C

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance has brought the temperature down with winds sweeping Delhi at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Also Read - Delhi Records Highest Rainfall For January in 32 Years; Maximum Temperature Dips to Season's Lowest

The weather department further said that the weather activity will start receding tomorrow onwards and complete exit on Feb 5 and later. However, mercury level is going to dive again with the minimum returning to single-digit and hovering between 7-9°C between Feb 5 and 10th. Meanwhile, no extreme cold during the day and bitter chill is expected during this period. Also Read - Several Flights To and From Delhi Airport Delayed as Dense Fog, Low Visibility Affects Aerial Movement

On Thursday, the Meteorological Department had said that light to moderate rain may occur in Delhi and many adjoining areas due to the rains and there will be a chilly weather in the national capital during the day. As a result, there will be high moisture feeding from the Bay of Bengal and adjoining north India on February 4th.

IMD had also predicted light or moderate rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on February 3 and 4 with its peak intensity on February 3. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi today remained in the ‘very poor’ category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 318, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.